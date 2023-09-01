Signet Jewelers Limited to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:SIG)

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th.

Signet Jewelers has a dividend payout ratio of 9.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Signet Jewelers to earn $10.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.8%.

NYSE SIG opened at $75.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.77. Signet Jewelers has a one year low of $51.29 and a one year high of $83.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.13.

Insider Activity

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 40.57% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total value of $702,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,017,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,506,412.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total value of $702,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,017,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,506,412.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 7,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total transaction of $465,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,368,850.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,979 shares of company stock valued at $7,252,711. Company insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIG. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 857.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 457,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,083,000 after purchasing an additional 409,355 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,605,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,484,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 103.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 398,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,039,000 after purchasing an additional 202,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2,508.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 194,534 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on SIG shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $71.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

