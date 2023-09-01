One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Director Charles Biederman Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) Director Charles Biederman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $39,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,083.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Charles Biederman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 14th, Charles Biederman sold 1,101 shares of One Liberty Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $23,319.18.

One Liberty Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OLP opened at $19.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.22. The stock has a market cap of $418.74 million, a PE ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.30. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $25.27.

One Liberty Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. One Liberty Properties’s payout ratio is currently 137.40%.

OLP has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on One Liberty Properties from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of One Liberty Properties in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of One Liberty Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

View Our Latest Analysis on One Liberty Properties

Institutional Trading of One Liberty Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 11.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in One Liberty Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in One Liberty Properties by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in One Liberty Properties by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 27,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.65% of the company’s stock.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

Further Reading

