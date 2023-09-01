KeyCorp Raises Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $450.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $425.00 to $450.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LULU. Citigroup set a $450.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $471.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $429.62.

Shares of LULU opened at $381.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.44 billion, a PE ratio of 50.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $378.06 and its 200-day moving average is $358.19. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $277.50 and a 12 month high of $394.64.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

