SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Cuts Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 8,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.8% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 548 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,982.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $448.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $454.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $463.91. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $381.55 and a 52 week high of $508.10. The stock has a market cap of $112.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $532.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $499.43.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

