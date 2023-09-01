Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 37.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,163 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 592,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 26.7% in the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 40,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 39,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $262,625.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,723,261.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $520,369.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,431,471.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $262,625.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,572 shares in the company, valued at $7,723,261.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,442 shares of company stock worth $795,147 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE PEG opened at $61.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $69.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.70. The company has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.58.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 23.99%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 41.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEG. Mizuho upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.05.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

