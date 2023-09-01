SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 1,449 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 358.2% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 42.7% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 191.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at $58,000. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

NYSE MTB opened at $125.78 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $109.36 and a 52-week high of $192.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.80.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 13.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 30.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $153.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.91.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,334 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $187,333.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,163.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total transaction of $136,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $187,333.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,163.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,876 shares of company stock worth $7,819,234 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

