SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Has $786,000 Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 175.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,370,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,719,000 after purchasing an additional 874,040 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,170,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,585,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 378.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 480,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,633,000 after buying an additional 380,062 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 337.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 339,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,946,000 after acquiring an additional 262,025 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.90 per share, with a total value of $32,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $32,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.90 per share, with a total value of $32,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,950. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas A. Pertz bought 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.02 per share, for a total transaction of $302,041.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,102.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 5,463 shares of company stock valued at $359,924 in the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Atlantic Securities lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Northcoast Research started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.74.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $68.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.08. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $63.09 and a one year high of $194.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.01 and its 200-day moving average is $99.85.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 17.30%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

