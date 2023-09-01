SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,559,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,807,000 after purchasing an additional 278,328 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,989,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,460 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,722 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Fastenal by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,249,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,374,000 after buying an additional 1,537,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Fastenal by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,502,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,642,000 after buying an additional 41,898 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $57.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.16. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $43.73 and a 52-week high of $59.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fastenal news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total value of $1,110,843.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fastenal news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $1,123,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total value of $1,110,843.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens cut Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FAST

Fastenal Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.