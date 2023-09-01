ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Purchased by SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 95.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $373,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $331,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 132,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,288,000 after buying an additional 9,919 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 0.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 158,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ON. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.31.

In related news, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $333,987.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,532 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,109.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $333,987.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,109.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 9,923 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $1,088,950.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 175,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,272,099.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,583 shares of company stock valued at $9,835,676. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $99.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.75. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 52-week low of $54.93 and a 52-week high of $111.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.64.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

