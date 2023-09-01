Dollar General (NYSE:DG) PT Lowered to $144.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $178.00 to $144.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DG. Raymond James lowered Dollar General from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $200.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Dollar General from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.48.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $138.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $128.48 and a 12 month high of $261.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.05.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $155.25 per share, with a total value of $388,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 116,682 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,114,880.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffery Owen bought 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,720 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,795,959.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Dollar General by 447.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

