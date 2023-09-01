The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 48.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Allstate by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on ALL shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.31.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL opened at $107.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.73. The firm has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 0.57. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $100.57 and a 12-month high of $142.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.83) by ($0.59). Allstate had a negative return on equity of 14.69% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.76) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other Allstate news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total value of $174,059.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Stories

