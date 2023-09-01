SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Lowers Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,106 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,617,824,000 after purchasing an additional 308,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,721 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $10,114,517.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,861,666.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of TEL stock opened at $132.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.03. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $104.76 and a twelve month high of $146.60.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 19.55%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TEL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TEL

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.