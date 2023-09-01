SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Takes Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,889 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ossiam increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 1,434.1% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 629 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 552.5% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,305 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,412 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Halliburton from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on Halliburton from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.79.

Halliburton Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $38.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $43.42. The company has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.37 and a 200 day moving average of $34.31.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 3,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $158,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 53,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 3,952 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $158,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 99,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $3,974,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,792,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,266 shares of company stock worth $7,133,323. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halliburton Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.