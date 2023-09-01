Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Takes $297,000 Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Agree Realty by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,506,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,648 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $854,518,000 after acquiring an additional 797,668 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 184.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 926,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,815,000 after acquiring an additional 601,073 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Agree Realty by 11.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,313,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,195,000 after acquiring an additional 451,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 39.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,096,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,744,000 after acquiring an additional 311,418 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADC. Mizuho reduced their price target on Agree Realty from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Agree Realty from $76.00 to $76.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $77.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.06.
Insider Transactions at Agree Realty
In related news, Chairman Richard Agree purchased 11,751 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.95 per share, for a total transaction of $739,725.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 100,230 shares in the company, valued at $6,309,478.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Richard Agree bought 11,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.95 per share, with a total value of $739,725.45. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 100,230 shares in the company, valued at $6,309,478.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Craig Erlich purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.36 per share, for a total transaction of $93,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,285,556.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 53,751 shares of company stock worth $3,382,660 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Agree Realty Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $61.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.53. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $60.79 and a 1 year high of $77.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.
Agree Realty Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.34%.
Agree Realty Profile
Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,004 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 41.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.
Read More
