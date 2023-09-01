MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) PT Raised to $465.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $425.00 to $465.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.95% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MDB. KeyCorp increased their price target on MongoDB from $372.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on MongoDB from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on MongoDB from $365.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on MongoDB from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.77.
MongoDB Stock Up 1.5 %
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $368.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.77 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 43.25% and a negative net margin of 23.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.15) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity
In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total value of $146,444.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 37,156 shares in the company, valued at $15,114,689.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.06, for a total value of $2,490,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,207,159 shares in the company, valued at $501,043,414.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total value of $146,444.40. Following the sale, the executive now owns 37,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,114,689.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,551 shares of company stock worth $31,143,942. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of MongoDB
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 13.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,593,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,313,000 after acquiring an additional 897,911 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,332,000 after acquiring an additional 121,201 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 101,056.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,988,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,767 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,962,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,313,000 after acquiring an additional 118,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,386,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,280,000 after acquiring an additional 24,595 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MongoDB Company Profile
MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
