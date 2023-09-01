Korea Investment CORP Reduces Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 289,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,204 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in General Mills were worth $24,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.6% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 8,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC increased its position in General Mills by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GIS opened at $67.66 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $67.64 and a one year high of $90.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.23.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.76%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on General Mills from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on General Mills from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.89.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

