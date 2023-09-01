Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 96.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,708 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109,740.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,984,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,230,871,000 after purchasing an additional 84,907,111 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,343,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,152,000 after purchasing an additional 281,039 shares during the period. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,390,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,215,000 after purchasing an additional 31,600 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 890,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,055,000 after purchasing an additional 7,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 794,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,108,000 after purchasing an additional 47,878 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $240.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $242.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.28. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $201.72 and a twelve month high of $255.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

