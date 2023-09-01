Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $11.62 Million Stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 15.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 190,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,398 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $11,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,779,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,388,000 after buying an additional 363,381 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 633,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,795,000 after acquiring an additional 299,829 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,622,000 after purchasing an additional 299,727 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth about $12,486,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,438,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,596,000 after purchasing an additional 197,792 shares in the last quarter.

Sprout Social Stock Up 2.3 %

Sprout Social stock opened at $53.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.49 and a beta of 0.91. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $74.07.

Insider Activity at Sprout Social

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 33.85% and a negative net margin of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $79.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 2,497 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $109,593.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,301 shares in the company, valued at $6,289,480.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 2,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $109,593.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,289,480.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 11,200 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total value of $595,168.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 242,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,911,691.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,164 shares of company stock worth $2,897,603. 11.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on SPT. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.82.

Sprout Social Profile

(Free Report)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

