PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lessened its holdings in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 389,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in PDD were worth $29,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PDD. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in PDD by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of PDD by 70.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of PDD during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PDD during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDD in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

Get PDD alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PDD from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on PDD from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PDD from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of PDD from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CLSA increased their price objective on shares of PDD from $95.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.75.

PDD Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of PDD stock opened at $98.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. PDD Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.80 and a fifty-two week high of $106.38. The company has a market cap of $130.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.76.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $10.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $3.17. PDD had a return on equity of 34.10% and a net margin of 25.63%. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. PDD’s quarterly revenue was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDD Company Profile

(Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.