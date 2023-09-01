Rathbones Group PLC Takes $282,000 Position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 49,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 30,967 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,601,000. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 86,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,233,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA QAI opened at $30.23 on Friday. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.94 and a fifty-two week high of $31.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.06 and a 200-day moving average of $29.52.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Profile

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

