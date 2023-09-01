Korea Investment CORP Sells 31,600 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Korea Investment CORP cut its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 384,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,600 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $24,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of O. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Realty Income in the first quarter valued at about $46,779,000. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,106,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,248,000 after buying an additional 85,955 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,078,000 after buying an additional 51,923 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,244,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,382,000 after buying an additional 95,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 16.4% in the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.18.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of O opened at $56.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.15. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $70.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a PE ratio of 41.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.78.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a aug 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.2555 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 229.10%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

