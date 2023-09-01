Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $638,000 Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 7.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. HSBC started coverage on Novartis in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.11. The company had a trading volume of 156,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,962. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.93. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $74.09 and a 12 month high of $105.61. The stock has a market cap of $214.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

