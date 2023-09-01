Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 12,705 Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,705 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 37,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 45,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 21,137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

MAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Masco from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Masco from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Argus raised their price target on Masco from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Masco from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Masco in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.58.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 188,040 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $11,239,150.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,972,229.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Renee Straber sold 41,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $2,518,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,854.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 188,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $11,239,150.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,972,229.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 239,240 shares of company stock valued at $14,307,207. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MAS traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $59.69. 74,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,811,521. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.02. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $63.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.86, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.22.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.23. Masco had a negative return on equity of 403.37% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.20%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

