Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,584 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.1% in the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 23,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth about $244,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.0% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 20,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 930,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,434,000 after purchasing an additional 18,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 19.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.70.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.77. The stock had a trading volume of 372,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,331,034. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $27.28. The company has a market capitalization of $58.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.19.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.97%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William C. Montgomery acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.60 per share, with a total value of $1,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,562.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

