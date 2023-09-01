Rathbones Group PLC Has $346,000 Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Rathbones Group PLC lowered its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,682 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at $1,946,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 32.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 43.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after buying an additional 8,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 657,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,550,000 after buying an additional 66,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TTD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. New Street Research cut shares of Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 1,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $107,067.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,339.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $419,155.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 162,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,414,456.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 1,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $107,067.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 154,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,339.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,404 shares of company stock valued at $7,208,208 in the last ninety days. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trade Desk Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $80.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a PE ratio of 307.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.44 and its 200 day moving average is $69.26. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.43 and a 1 year high of $91.85.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $464.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.21 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 6.43%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

