Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Boyd Gaming worth $11,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BYD. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 9,520.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 20,010 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 460.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider William S. Boyd sold 40,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total transaction of $2,634,764.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,680,003 shares in the company, valued at $634,330,596.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider William S. Boyd sold 40,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total transaction of $2,634,764.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,680,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,330,596.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 16,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total value of $1,146,623.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,000.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 169,681 shares of company stock valued at $11,379,921. Company insiders own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $66.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.49. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52-week low of $46.10 and a 52-week high of $73.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.76.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $916.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is currently 9.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BYD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Boyd Gaming from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.