Korea Investment CORP Boosts Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 267.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 727,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 529,205 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.15% of Conagra Brands worth $27,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Conagra Brands by 641.6% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CAG shares. TheStreet lowered Conagra Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.08.

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 75,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $2,497,512.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 157,125 shares in the company, valued at $5,196,123.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $29.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.48 and a 52 week high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.59%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

