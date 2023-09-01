EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 63.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 96,518 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 169,584 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $11,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 196.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529,464 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,008,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641,504 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,111,339 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $662,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851,839 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 103,083.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,272,097 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $294,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources stock opened at $128.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.88. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.52 and a twelve month high of $150.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 33.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.24%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EOG. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $115.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.13.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at $17,344,464.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,582 shares of company stock valued at $1,412,594 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

