Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 59.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,422 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 70,532.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 637,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $347,611,000 after purchasing an additional 636,203 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,054,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $575,562,000 after buying an additional 242,658 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 280,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $153,105,000 after buying an additional 166,352 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6,787.6% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 152,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,938,000 after buying an additional 149,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,353,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,829,490,000 after buying an additional 114,823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays cut Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $506.40.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NYSE NOC traded up $3.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $436.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,090. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $443.82 and a 200 day moving average of $452.40. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $421.73 and a one year high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 12.27%. Analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 24.78%.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total transaction of $731,242.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,379,765.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

