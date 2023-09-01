Rathbones Group PLC Has $377,000 Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Rathbones Group PLC reduced its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,826 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PPG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,645,019,000 after buying an additional 252,358 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,843,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,243,597,000 after buying an additional 931,097 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,748,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $595,991,000 after buying an additional 117,868 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 163,082.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $522,813,000 after buying an additional 4,155,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,193,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,589,000 after buying an additional 65,996 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $530,321.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,574.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $530,321.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,574.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total transaction of $8,491,663.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 195,706 shares in the company, valued at $28,467,394.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on PPG. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $152.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.47.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PPG opened at $141.76 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.40 and a 12 month high of $152.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.68%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

