2,644 Shares in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Acquired by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 124.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.76, for a total value of $2,857,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,588,641.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Jeffrey Wayne Durham sold 6,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.42, for a total transaction of $1,791,056.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,513,958.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.76, for a total transaction of $2,857,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,042 shares in the company, valued at $32,588,641.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,793,166. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Trading Up 0.5 %

RS traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $286.27. 25,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,139. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $168.24 and a one year high of $295.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $280.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.43.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by ($0.03). Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 22.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

