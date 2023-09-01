Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 39.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AEE. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Ameren by 138.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEE. StockNews.com began coverage on Ameren in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ameren from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Ameren from $89.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays began coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ameren from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.56.

Shares of Ameren stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $79.47. 40,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,761. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.46. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $96.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 13.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 59.02%.

In other news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $3,042,747.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,750,772.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

