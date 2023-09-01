Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadence Bank grew its position in Accenture by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Accenture by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its position in Accenture by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Accenture by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Accenture news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total transaction of $1,976,187.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,854 shares in the company, valued at $53,073,756.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,774 shares of company stock valued at $8,138,451 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $316.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.55.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN traded up $3.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $327.42. 175,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,317,580. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $312.61 and its 200 day moving average is $292.41. The stock has a market cap of $217.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $327.93.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Recommended Stories

