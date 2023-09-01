Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Shares Sold by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 94,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,812,000 after acquiring an additional 37,525 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,376,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,732,000 after acquiring an additional 28,339 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx in the fourth quarter worth $426,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AYX stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.29. The company had a trading volume of 166,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. Alteryx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.92 and a twelve month high of $70.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.11.

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.02). Alteryx had a negative net margin of 34.87% and a negative return on equity of 172.29%. The company had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AYX shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Alteryx from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Alteryx from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Alteryx from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Alteryx from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Alteryx from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.58.

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

