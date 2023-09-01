Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,317 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,920 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Snider Financial Group raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 153,594,790 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,935,294,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048,371 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 243.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,406,673 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,025,724,000 after acquiring an additional 57,689,209 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,911,885 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $811,452,000 after acquiring an additional 196,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 51,251,409 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $645,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592,076 shares during the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.15.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

F stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.18. 6,478,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,817,961. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.75. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $15.74.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $44.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

