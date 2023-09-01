Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 6,119 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 55.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,872 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 6,119 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 44,731,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,437,778,000 after buying an additional 1,138,607 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,256,640 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,036,284,000 after buying an additional 1,566,894 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,964,432,000 after buying an additional 3,497,750 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,127,640 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,548,899,000 after buying an additional 54,807 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,012,956,000 after buying an additional 8,575,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.42.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:COP traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.22. 669,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,834,470. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.05. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $138.49. The company has a market cap of $145.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.31.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.65%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

