Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $473,000 Position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAN. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000.

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TAN traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.82. 59,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,620. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36. Invesco Solar ETF has a twelve month low of $55.37 and a twelve month high of $88.81.

Invesco Solar ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

