Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Buys 970 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 111.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,839 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 131.6% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 54,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,349,000 after purchasing an additional 17,633 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.7% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 178,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 32.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $1.56 on Friday, reaching $311.12. 264,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,707,901. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $358.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.37, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $321.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $347.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $314.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $7,848,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 4,960 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.89, for a total transaction of $1,616,414.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,320 shares in the company, valued at $10,532,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,848,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,069 shares of company stock valued at $24,452,502 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

