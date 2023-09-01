Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 138 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total transaction of $3,844,188.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total transaction of $1,427,547.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,645,712.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $20,111,510.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,639,019. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,925.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Melius started coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, July 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3,500.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,524.00 to $2,583.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,111.80.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of BKNG stock traded down $4.71 on Friday, hitting $3,100.32. 26,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $110.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.35. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $3,251.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,941.98 and its 200 day moving average is $2,712.58.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $19.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 144.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

