Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 102.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 15,504 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth $242,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 102.0% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 31,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 38,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.47. The stock had a trading volume of 722,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,614,320. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.92 and a twelve month high of $56.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.58.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.