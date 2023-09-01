Pearl River Capital LLC Acquires New Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 30,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AES by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,790,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,155,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,423 shares during the period. Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the first quarter worth $31,799,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in AES by 83.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,062,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,655,000 after purchasing an additional 936,829 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in AES by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,293,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,205,000 after purchasing an additional 873,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in AES by 40.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,914,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,190,000 after purchasing an additional 833,332 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AES alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AES. Bank of America downgraded shares of AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of AES in a research note on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AES to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

AES Trading Down 0.1 %

AES traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.92. 938,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,194,811. The AES Co. has a one year low of $17.65 and a one year high of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of -29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.99.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). AES had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 36.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1659 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. AES’s payout ratio is -108.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AES news, Director Alain Monie acquired 27,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.27 per share, for a total transaction of $500,598.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,805.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alain Monie bought 27,400 shares of AES stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.27 per share, for a total transaction of $500,598.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,805.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Maura Shaughnessy bought 12,500 shares of AES stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $243,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 60,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,126.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About AES

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.