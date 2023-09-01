Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total transaction of $10,695,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,721,933.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total transaction of $10,695,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,721,933.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,500.00, for a total transaction of $5,612,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,445 shares of company stock valued at $21,200,970. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Down 0.0 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZO stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,530.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,341. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,050.21 and a 52-week high of $2,750.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,485.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,510.53.

AZO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,125.00 to $3,020.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,899.00 to $2,840.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,716.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AutoZone

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.