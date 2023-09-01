Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 143,970.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,243,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,254,116,000 after purchasing an additional 207,099,787 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,813,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,371,000 after purchasing an additional 19,060 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,029,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,982,000 after purchasing an additional 46,378 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 518,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 382,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,642,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

VOT traded up $1.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $207.27. 12,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,475. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $205.77 and a 200 day moving average of $197.19. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $163.55 and a 12-month high of $215.18.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

