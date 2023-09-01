The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Sold by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC cut its stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Beer Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SAM stock traded up $2.46 on Friday, reaching $367.89. 2,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,735. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $334.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $327.95. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $296.27 and a 1-year high of $422.75.

Insider Activity at Boston Beer

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $603.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.03 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John C. Geist sold 3,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,269. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John C. Geist sold 3,524 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,972.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,269. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 10,000 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.35, for a total value of $3,413,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,343.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,425 shares of company stock worth $9,324,538. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Boston Beer in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Boston Beer from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wedbush boosted their price target on Boston Beer from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Boston Beer from $311.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on Boston Beer from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.21.

Boston Beer Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

