Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 151 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 118,772.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,295,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,518,825,000 after buying an additional 93,217,157 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,775,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,702,000 after buying an additional 138,036 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,010,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,550,000 after buying an additional 106,020 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,915,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,930,000 after buying an additional 576,925 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,303,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,046,000 after buying an additional 57,019 shares during the period.

IJS stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.91. 120,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,368. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.41. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $82.09 and a 1 year high of $106.93.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

