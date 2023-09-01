Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Purchases 611 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,766 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $369,081,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $550,429,000 after buying an additional 2,173,922 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,987,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $578,889,000 after buying an additional 1,557,688 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 874.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,362,603 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $158,157,000 after buying an additional 1,222,789 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 142.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,585,652 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $184,047,000 after buying an additional 932,144 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.05. 170,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,314,757. The firm has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.21 and a 52-week high of $122.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.60.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 28.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROST. Loop Capital increased their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Ross Stores from $136.00 to $142.00 in a report on Sunday, August 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Ross Stores from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total transaction of $2,381,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 305,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,366,954.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total transaction of $2,381,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 305,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,366,954.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 25,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total value of $3,153,095.85. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 67,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,146,520.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,199 shares of company stock valued at $8,325,441 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

