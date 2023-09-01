Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc grew its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 3,503.9% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 508,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,700,000 after purchasing an additional 494,608 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,992,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,540,000 after purchasing an additional 446,909 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 484.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 429,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 356,245 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 314.9% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 446,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,310,000 after purchasing an additional 339,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 117.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 598,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,421,000 after purchasing an additional 323,425 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens dropped their price target on Cal-Maine Foods from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Cal-Maine Foods from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CALM traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.08. The company had a trading volume of 26,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,798. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.29 and a 52-week high of $65.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.08, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of -0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.23.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.89. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 53.64% and a net margin of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $688.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is 19.45%.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

