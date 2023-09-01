Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $246.81 Million Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,634,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,035 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $246,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.3% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,214,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,507,000 after purchasing an additional 20,272 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.2% in the first quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 7,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 90,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,744,000 after buying an additional 39,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.7% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 151,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,900,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other news, Director William Reid Sanders purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $146.84 per share, for a total transaction of $440,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,616,228.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MAA. Mizuho reduced their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $176.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $159.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.34.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

MAA traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $145.06. 23,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,123. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.68 and a 52 week high of $176.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.03.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

