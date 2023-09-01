BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Reduces Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 79.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,398 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Equinix by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,139,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Equinix during the 1st quarter worth $433,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Equinix by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 293,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,607,000 after buying an additional 12,693 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Equinix by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,158,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Equinix by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $770.60, for a total transaction of $5,732,493.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,888,925.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total transaction of $3,619,674.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,684,773.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $770.60, for a total value of $5,732,493.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,888,925.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,714 shares of company stock worth $12,785,076. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Performance

Equinix Announces Dividend

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $781.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.12, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $494.89 and a twelve month high of $821.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $781.83 and a 200 day moving average of $739.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $3.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on EQIX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Equinix from $780.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $810.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Equinix from $753.00 to $768.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Equinix from $720.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $811.19.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Equinix

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.