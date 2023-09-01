BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Grows Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 595.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,025,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $863,125,000 after purchasing an additional 32,550 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,249,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,712,000 after purchasing an additional 16,356 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 171.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $288,185,000 after purchasing an additional 453,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 508,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,468,000 after purchasing an additional 109,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.22, for a total value of $1,299,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,572,765.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

FDS opened at $437.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $419.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $411.77. The company has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.83. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $377.89 and a 52 week high of $474.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.17. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $529.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FDS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $424.00 to $419.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, SpectralCast reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $437.90.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

